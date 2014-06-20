The Exponent newspaper was founded on September 1, 1881, in Brooklyn, Michigan. We are located at 160 S. Main Street in Brooklyn, on the corner of Lane Street across from Buddy’s Mini Mart. We continue to serve the growing Brooklyn and Irish Hills region with local news and sports, and offer a comprehensive print facility for your printing needs.

Back Issues

We save back issues for sale up to one month after publication. If you missed a recent issue, stop by our office and purchase a copy. Newspaper availability subject to surplus.

Exponent Attic Photos

Scanned copies of most old-time photos which appear in The Exponent Attic feature are available for purchase. Copies are printed onto an 8 1/2 x 11 sheet of laser paper at 600 dpi/120 line for $1 per sheet. Looking for a particular old photo? Just ask! We have a large archive collection.